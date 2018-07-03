IGP says will extradite Jamal Yunos as soon as possible

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Haru said he could not provide a specific date when Jamal Md Yunos (pic) will be sent back to Malaysia by Indonesian police. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 3 — Authorities will arrange for the swift return of fugitive Umno leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos from Indonesia, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

However, Fuzi said he could not provide a specific date when the Sungai Besar Umno division leader will be sent back to Malaysia by Indonesian police.

“We will bring him back to face justice here through proper channels subjected to the cooperation of the Indonesian authorities,” he said after visiting the Selangor Contingent Headquarters Hari Raya open house today.

Mohamad Fuzi said he was unable to provide the details of Jamal’s arrest in Indonesia despite being in contact with the republic’s national police.

“They have confirmed the arrest and that Jamal was in good condition at the time of his custody,” he added any updates to the case will be announced in due time.

He said before the authorities could extradite Jamal, they have to look into how Jamal escaped into Indonesia illegally first.

“We will scrutinise the channels used by him before the deportation process can begin.

“We have our teams on standby to bring him back as soon as our counterpart responds to us,” he said.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said in a statement that Indonesian police notified Malaysia at about 6.15pm of Jamal’s arrest yesterday.

Jamal fled the country after absconding from police custody here prior to being granted bail last month and has been a fugitive since.

The Umno grassroots leader has three charges pending against him, including one for smashing beer bottles with a sledgehammer outside the Selangor State Secretariat in Shah Alam last year.