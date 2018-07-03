Trade jitters depress Asian currencies, yuan falls past 6.7 to US dollar

The South Korean won slips 0.3 per cent, with softer inflation dampening prospects for tighter monetary policy. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 3 — Asian currencies tumbled today as investors remained on edge ahead of a US move later this week to impose tariffs on US$34 billion (RM137.3 billion) in Chinese exports to the United States.

The selloff in the Chinese yuan continued as it slipped past the 6.7 per dollar mark for the first time in nearly a year.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint roughly in line with market expectations before the market open, at 6.6497 yuan per dollar, its weakest fixing in about 10 months.

Trade tensions also battered Chinese stocks, with the Shanghai Composite Index dipping 1.9 per cent to hit a fresh 28-month low. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index slumped 3.3 per cent to its lowest in 10 months.

Meanwhile, in an effort to alleviate market concerns, the country's foreign exchange regulator said China was confident of maintaining stability in the yuan and keeping it at a “reasonable” level.

“An all-out trade war, under which all goods traded between China and the US are subject to 15-25 per cent tariffs, would hurt the two economies' GDP growth rates mildly (quarter per cent) in 2018 and substantially in 2019 (more than half a per cent),” said Taimur Baig, Deutsche Bank's chief economist for Asia, in a note.

Baig added “this would set off a major global chain reaction. Given their trade open-ness and exposure to the electronics supply chain, there will be no respite whatsoever for Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan, in this tail risk scenario.”

The Singapore dollar slipped 0.2 per cent, while the Taiwan dollar weakened 0.3 per cent.

Brent crude oil futures were 0.7 per cent higher putting pressure on major oil importing countries such as India, Indonesia and the Philippines as rising oil prices threaten to widen their fiscal deficits and spur inflation.

The Indonesian rupiah weakened 0.5 per cent, while the Indian rupee slid 0.1 per cent.

Elsewhere, the Thai baht dipped 0.4 per cent and was among the region's biggest losers.

South Korean won

The South Korean won slipped 0.3 per cent, with softer inflation dampening prospects for tighter monetary policy.

Consumer prices in South Korea in June were 1.5 per cent higher than a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, less than the 1.7 per cent expected in a Reuters poll.

Benchmark inflation has held below the Bank of Korea's 2 per cent target since October last year, making inflation a hurdle to any monetary policy tightening even as interest rates in major economies are set to rise. — Reuters