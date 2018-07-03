Teresa Kok swallows criticism of FT Ministry

Minister of Primary Industries Teresa Kok is seen during the launch of the eighth Malaysia-China Entrepreneur Conference at Matrade in Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 ― Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok described Cabinet colleague Khalid Samad as a “suitable” choice to head Federal Territories Ministry, which she previously called redundant.

“The appointment of Khalid Samad was a suitable one and I would not like to question the wisdom of prime minister in maintaining the FT Ministry,” Kok said at a briefing after the launch of the Malaysia China Entrepreneur Conference at Matrade today.

Kok previously called for the restoration of local council elections and the discontinuation of the FT Ministry.

Last month, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin announced that local elections for city mayors and local council presidents will be held as soon as the country’s economy stabilises within three years.