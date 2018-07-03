My appointment as minister is our success, Syed Saddiq tells youths

Syed Saddiq Syed Abd Rahman (right) chairs a meeting at the Youth and Sports Ministry in Putrajaya today, July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Malaysia's youngest minister at age 25 Syed Saddiq Abd Rahman said today his appointment is not his achievement alone but reflects the “success” of all Malaysian youths.

The youth and sports minister added that he hoped to prove his generation has what it takes to forge ahead through his work.

“The best way forward now is for me to respond through the work I do, as this is not about me.

“This has been a success for all the youth as we have made history,” he told reporters after clocking in for the first time at the ministry here this morning.

The Muar MP also said he is open to criticism.

“I take the criticism with an open heart from both friends and foes,” he said.

He added that he does not see an online petition for Pakatan Harapan Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, 36, as a slight.

MORE TO COME