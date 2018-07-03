Most South-east Asian stocks fall, Indonesia at over one-year low

Indonesian shares fall nearly 2 per cent to a more than one-year low, extending losses for a second day. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 3 — Most South-east Asian stock markets fell today as a rout in Chinese shares ahead of a US deadline for further tariffs on exports from the world's second-largest economy soured risk sentiment across the region.

Asia-Pacific MSCI index ex-Japan dropped over 1 per cent in early trade.

Indonesian shares fell nearly 2 per cent to a more than one-year low, extending losses for a second day, on broad-based selling. Telekomunikasi Indonesia fell 1.3 per cent and Perusahaan Gas Negara's slid nearly 9.5 per cent, and were the biggest drags on the benchmark.

An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was down 1.5 per cent.

On July 6, the United States is expected to impose tariffs on US$34 billion (RM137.3 billion) worth of goods from China, the epicentre of a heated trade dispute between Washington and major economies that has convulsed financial markets.

"I think we are going to see markets consolidate because that's (US tariffs) the great unknown," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia pacific at Oanda.

A lot of position-driven trading (depending on the impact of tariffs) can be expected, he added.

Singapore stocks fell 0.5 per cent, dragged down by financials. The city-state's top lenders, DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, slipped 0.9 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

Malaysian stocks were down 0.4 per cent, weighed by utilities and telecom stocks. Tenaga Nasional, down 1.8 per cent, was the biggest drag while Sime Darby slipped about 5 per cent.

Philippine shares were up 0.4 per cent led by industrials and financials ahead of inflation data due this week. The index is on track for a third straight session of gains.

SM Investments Corp added 1.6 percent while BDO Unibank gained 1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, real estate stocks and consumer staples dragged the Vietnam index lower. — Reuters