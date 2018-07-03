Baru Bian: Over 20 reports in Sarawak over Taib

Baru Bian speaks to reporters at the Works Ministry in Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian claimed of at least 20 complaints in Sarawak linked to Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, but stressed that all must be properly investigated.

The works minister was responding to questions on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remark that formal reports must be filed in order for Taib to be investigated.

“I know some said there are reports that need to be made first, but from my knowledge, before this there has been 18 to 20 investigation files opened in Sarawak, and I’ve been told some of them implicate the TYT (Tuan Yang DiPertua),”he said in his first official press conference today.

“I have raised this issue many times and asked what is the conclusion of those files, until now we don’t know, but my stand is this, investigate if there are complains,” he said.

