New youth minister wants to be called ‘bro Saddiq’

Syed Saddiq asked his ministry’s staff to address him as ‘Bro Saddiq’ instead of the the honorific that is customary for lawmakers. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abd Rahman started his first day of work today by dispensing with the formalities of his new position.

The 25-year-old asked his ministry’s staff to address him as “Bro Saddiq” instead of the the honorific that is customary for lawmakers.

“I hope people will call me ‘bro Saddiq. Calling me YB (Yang Berhormat) makes me feel older,” he said, explaining that he wanted to break down the barriers within the ministry.

“I also want to nurture an active lifestyle the staff will jog with me early in the morning or after work hours in the evening.”

MORE TO COME