Junior Sarawak DAP leaders wants another minister from the state

Baru Bian arrives at the Works Ministry in Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, July 3 ― A state DAP leader today urged Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to pick a Sarawakian professional to fill one of the three announced vacancies in the federal Cabinet.

Serian DAP branch chairman Edward Luak said there were many qualified professional in the state.

“Some have sacrificed their times and energy to engage with the general community with the aim to uplift them socially and economically,” he said.

Luak was responding to Dr Mahathir's statement that another three ministers would be appointed via senatorships, and suggested that these need not be politicians.

Yesterday, Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian was sworn in as works minister while Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen was made domestic trade and consumers affairs deputy minister.

Luak claimed that Sarawakians remained hopeful Chong would be made a full minister.

In the 14th general election, Sarawak DAP won six seats, PKR four and two seats were won by Independents who have since joined PKR.

The state Barisan Nasional won 19 seats, but the components have since left the coalition to form their own bloc.