Bursa ends morning session lower

Bursa Malaysia closes the morning session lower on general caution amid growing tensions in world trade. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower on cautious sentiment and ahead of the implementation of trade tariffs by the US government on imports from China this Friday.

At 12.30 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.05 points easier at 1,678 from yesterday's close of 1,685.05.

The index opened 0.32 of-a-point lower at 1,684.73 and moved between 1,674.11 and 1,689.91 throughout the morning session.

A dealer said concerns over a potential US-China tit-for-tat trade war put blue chips and banking counters under pressure.

He added that export-related stocks should, however, shine in view of the weak ringgit trend.

Of heavyweights, Maybank bagged three sen to RM8.99, Petronas Chemicals gained four sen to RM8.44 and CIMB perked three sen to RM5.44.

Tenaga lost 26 sen to RM14.34, while Public Bank was flat at RM22.98.

Among actives, Sapura Energy, Borneo Oil and Iris were flat at 62 sen, 6.5 sen and 14.5 sen respectively.

Foundpac added 1.5 sen to 34.5 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum gained one sen to 91 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 48.56 points to 11,870.45, the FBM70 was 49.66 points lower at 14,539.45 and the FBMT100 Index declined 46.71 points to 11,669.94.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 91.08 points to 12,002.13 and the FBM Ace Index lost 1.92 points to 5,133.72.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index perked 42.57 points to 16,531.33, while the Industrial Index declined 17 points to 3,090.16 and the Plantation Index dropped 50.64 points to 7,487.94.

On the broader market, sentiment was negative with losers outpacing gainers 425 to 225, while 352 counters were unchanged, 845 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.01 billion units valued at RM669.86 million. Bernama

The China state media has urged investors not to panic over growing trade frictions between Beijing and Washington. — Bernama