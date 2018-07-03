Give up 1MDB funds before we come knocking, MACC chief tells recipients

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull told recipients of money possibly misappropriated from 1MDB to come forth and surrender them before legal action is taken against them. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) offered recipients of money possibly misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) to voluntarily surrender these to investigators now.

Authorities have intensified action over the 1MDB corruption scandal, with the task force investigating the matter freezing 408 bank accounts suspected of receiving money that may have been stolen from the state investment firm.

According to state news agency Bernama, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull told recipients of such funds to come forth and surrender them before legal action is taken against them.

MORE TO COME