Penang structure masterplan under review, chief minister says

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow gave an assurance that the review of the state Structure Plan will be completed in time for gazettement next year. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 3 ― Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today his administration is currently reviewing the state Structure Plan as well as the local council plans for both the island and mainland.

However, he gave an assurance that the review will be completed in time for gazettement next year.

“I have ordered the state planning committee to also gazette the local plans but because the previous draft local plans were completed before 2008, it will need to be reviewed first,” he said during his speech at the Penang Island City Council councillors swearing in ceremony this morning.

In a press conference later, Chow said the state has started town hall sessions to gain public feedback for its review of both the structure plan and local plan, adding that the process will take a few months.

“We plan to gazette the structure and both local plans simultaneously,” he said.

The state is currently reviewing the Penang Structure Plan 2020, which is an update to the structure plan introduced back in 2007.

The structure plan governs the types of development projects allowed in the state while outlining development plans for the state in the next 10 years.

The Penang Island local plan, which was approved back in 2008 but was never gazetted and enforced, looks at the types of development and density allowed at each area in the district in detail.