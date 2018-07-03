Political observers: Stalemate over Kedah Speaker expected to be resolved tomorrow

Kedah MB Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir reportedly said that the PH state government could not accept a PAS-proposed candidate for Speaker because the individual was not an assemblyman. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, July 3 ― Political observers believe that the stalemate over the election of the Speaker of the Kedah Legislative Assembly, which has an equal number of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and opposition seats, will be resolved on the first day tomorrow of the state assembly meeting.

Several people in Kedah who were approached expressed their hope that the issue would be resolved tomorrow and it would not drag to a more complicated situation.

Political observers also believe that the PH-ruled state government would get the support from three “kingmakers” in the state, namely Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen Datuk Dr Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail (Guar Chempedak), Datuk Norsabrina Mohd Noor (Bandar Baharu) and Datuk Suraya Yaacob (Sungai Tiang).

With the support of the three assemblymen from Umno, the state government would have 21 votes compared to PAS’ 15. PH has 18 seats in the assembly while PAS has 15 and BN, three.

Meanwhile, according to a source, former Kuala Kedah MP from PKR, Datuk Ahmad Kassim, is expected to be nominated as the Speaker and Ayer Hangat assemblyman Juhari Bulat as the Deputy Speaker.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir reportedly said that the PH state government could not accept a PAS-proposed candidate for Speaker because the individual was not an assemblyman and that would leave the Opposition with 19 seats to PH’s 18 in the assembly.

An Umno veteran who declined to be named told Bernama recently that it was impossible for the BN assemblymen to be with PAS to nominate a Speaker who was supported by the Opposition bloc.

“PAS has made various statements slamming Umno after the recent general election and, clearly, in this issue, Umno is not a ‘pak turut’ (lackey) of PAS,” he said.

The people would get upset if a fresh state election was held because it would be costly and all quarters were actually too tired to face another election, he added.

A political observer from Universiti Utara Malaysia, Muhamad Mat Yakin, said: “The three BN assemblymen are the most important characters on Wednesday (tomorrow). If they do not support any party and if they choose to remain neutral, the situation will be in favour of the PH government.”

Muhamad said he was confident that a fresh state election would not be held even though it would be the last resort.

“Political parties wouldn't want to risk their future at the hands of the voters,” said the fellow of the UUM School of Multimedia Technology and Communication.

Meanwhile, a clerk, Puteri Zaleha Abdullah, 37, expressed her confidence that the state government would sort things out.

A farmer in Padang Terap, Yahya Ithnin, 63, said a fresh election would not benefit anyone. ― Bernama