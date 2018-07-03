New TV spot for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ that stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 3 — With its impending release tomorrow, Marvel Studios has released another new TV spot for Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Taking place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang (Ant-Man) will team up with Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne aka The Wasp for a new mission. Michael Douglas also makes his return as Dr Hank Pym while Hannah John-Kamen plays the film’s main villain Ghost.

The synopsis of the film reads: “From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes Ant-Man and The Wasp, a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a super hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.”

The film also stars Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Michelle Pfeiffer, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park and Laurence Fishburne.

Check out the clip below: