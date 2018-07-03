Rout deepens in China stocks as gauge nears 2016 low, yuan falls

Investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China February 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, July 3 — The bloodletting continued in China’s stock market, with a benchmark gauge approaching levels last seen during panic selling in 2016. The yuan fell to an 11-month low.

The Shanghai Composite Index slid 1.3 per cent to 2,740.27 as of the midday break, extending a US$2 trillion (RM8.08 trillion) rout. The measure is 3.1 per cent away from the low it reached in January 2016, when the gauge plunged 23 per cent in a month.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.7 per cent as markets reopened after a holiday, while the yuan pared losses to 0.5 per cent amid signs Chinese banks were selling dollars.

Worries that a trade dispute with the US will damage an economy already struggling with the effects of a government deleveraging campaign have sent Chinese markets into a tailspin. Unlike during the turmoil in stocks and the currency three years ago, there’s little evidence that the authorities are seeking to reverse the losses.

The trade dispute will move up a notch on Friday when the US is set to impose tariffs on US$34 billion (RM137.3 billion) of Chinese goods, with another US$16 billion potentially following. The size could increase to another US$200 billion of imports if China retaliates.

The yuan traded at 6.6992 per US dollar after earlier falling to 6.7204. Some Chinese major banks sold the dollar in the swaps market, according to four traders. A Bloomberg survey last week found observers expected the People’s Bank of China would act to slow the descent at 6.7. China’s currency has retreated more than 4 per cent against the greenback since June 14, the most among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

Currency impact

The Hang Seng index headed for its lowest close since October. Members of the index generate about 60 per cent of their earnings in the Chinese currency, according to Morgan Stanley.

Developers fell in Hong Kong amid concern over housing curbs. China Vanke Co and Country Garden Holdings Co dropped more than 6 per cent.

Casino operators retreated after June gross gaming revenue grew slower than expected. Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd tumbled 7.6 per cent in the biggest loss on the Hang Seng Index and and Sands China Ltd. dropped 6.6 per cent.

China Mobile fell 2.1 per cent after getting caught up in the trade spat, as the Trump administration moves to prevent it entering the US telecommunications market. — Bloomberg