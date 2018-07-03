Lawyer says flying to meet fugitive Jamal Yunos in Jakarta

Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos is currently in the custody of the Jakarta Regional Metropolitan Police pursuant to Malaysia’s request. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — A lawyer representing wanted Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos travelled to Indonesia this morning following news of his arrest there yesterday.

Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin said he was departing today for Jakarta, where he will arrange to meet his client who is currently in the custody of the Jakarta Regional Metropolitan Police pursuant to Malaysia’s request.

“I have contacted fellow lawyers in Indonesia and, at the same time, I also contacted a Malaysian Embassy officer there,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

“I will provide updates on the developments later.”

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin confirmed the arrest of the fugitive Umno leader by Indonesian police yesterday.

Jamal fled the country after absconding from police custody here prior to being granted bail last month and has been a fugitive since.

Muhyiddin previously directed the Royal Malaysia Police to contact their Indonesian counterparts for help in arresting Jamal, after investigators determined he was in the neighbouring country.

The Umno leader has three charges pending against him including one for smashing beer bottles with a sledgehammer outside the Selangor State Secretariat last year.