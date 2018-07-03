LBS Bina Group lauded for sustainable practices

LBS Group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San said more people today are aware of their carbon footprint and many are making the effort to reduce their impact on the environment. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Property developer LBS Bina Group Berhad has been feted for its sustainable practices and designs in its projects at the recent BCI Asia Awards 2018

The publicly-listed company was hailed at the BCI Asia Awards 2018 — Top Ten Developers Awards 2018, which recognises developers with the most significant contributions towards sustainable development in seven regional markets across Asia.

This marks the third time LBS has been recognised as such.

Group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San said more people today are aware of their carbon footprint and many are making the effort to reduce their impact on the environment.

“Sustainability is an important element considered in our projects and processes. We work hard to incorporate practicality in our designs,

“This includes maximising natural lighting and ventilation in our homes to observe energy efficient practices, as well as source for sustainable building materials,” he said.

Examples of LBS’s sustainability design practices include its D’ Island Residence that incorporates the rainwater harvesting system for non-potable water on the roof to be reused around the home, which saves on average up to 84,862 litres of water per household annually.

Lim said the company was honoured to receive the industry recognition and to be listed among the best.

“Our clear direction, support from our dedicated LBS team and trust from shareholders and buyers made this achievement possible,

“Moving into the second half of 2018, our focus remains on creating sustainable living, working and recreational environments for the benefit of Malaysian home buyers,” he said.

In the first half of the year LBS achieved RM815 million in sales, and remains confident of achieving the 2018 sales target of RM1.8 billion.

It currently has 18 ongoing projects with a combined gross development value (GDV) of RM3.95 billion, and upcoming launches in the second half of the year with a GDV of almost RM1 billion.