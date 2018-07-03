Penang CM says would weigh bridge alternative to proposed undersea tunnel

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow says the state government will study a proposal to replace the unbuilt undersea tunnel with a bridge. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 3 ― The Penang state government is prepared to study a proposal to replace the unbuilt undersea tunnel with a bridge, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang lawmaker said the state will wait for the project contractor, Consortium Zenith Construction (CZC), to submit its completed feasibility studies for the RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel and three paired roads project first.

“This is just their view and proposal so let’s wait for the feasibility studies first, but we are prepared to look at their proposal,” he told reporters after the swearing in ceremony of Penang Island City Council councillors.

Chow was responding to CZC senior executive director Datuk Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli’s comment that they have also included a bridge option in the studies.

Yesterday, Zarul said they are almost done with the feasibility studies and will submit these to the state government by September or October.

He said they have also included an option for bridge option in the study for the state to consider in place of the proposed undersea tunnel.

Works on the undersea tunnel is only expected to start in 2023 while works on two of the three highways are expected to start soon.