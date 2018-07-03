Developer, children’s foundation donates to Tabung Harapan

In a ceremony yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng received the cheque for RM1 million from Nusmetro founding partners, Thomas Chan (second right) and Datuk Au Chee Fai (right). ― Picture courtesy of Nusmetro Group

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Nusmetro Group (Nusmetro) donated RM1 million to the Tabung Harapan Malaysia while the Dignity for Children Foundation (DCF) contributed RM5,000.

Nusmetro, known for its Arte Series development projects, said it was contributing in an effort to support efforts towards a better Malaysia.

The firm hoped that more will come forward to contribute to the fund.

In a ceremony yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng received the cheque for RM1 million from Nusmetro founding partners, Thomas Chan and Datuk Au Chee Fai.

Yesterday, DCF handed over RM5,000 to Batu MP P. Prabakaran meant for the fund.

Dignity for Children Foundation’s founders Petrina Satvinder and Rev. Elisha Satvinder handing over the mock cheque to Prabakaran. ― Picture courtesy of Dignity for Children Foundation

It also added that the Prabakaran has been supportive of its efforts, including dining daily at the foundation’s eat X dignity cafe.

All proceeds collected by eat X dignity on June 13 were earmarked for contributions towards helping Malaysia, as were collections at the cut X dignity saloon.

Both are social enterprises that are part of the holistic education given to students from underprivileged circumstances.

The fund has collected RM132 million as of yesterday.