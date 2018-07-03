See this new trailer for Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Skyscraper’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming action thriller ‘Skyscraper’ that also stars Neve Campbell and Pablo Schreiber.

LOS ANGELES, July 3 — Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming action thriller Skyscraper that delivers even more footage from the film.

Johnson plays a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader who now assesses security for skyscrapers. While on assignment in China, he finds himself framed for setting the tallest building in the world ablaze and has to race against time to find the real culprits behind the fire — while trying to rescue his family who are trapped inside the building.

The film also stars Neve Campbell, Pablo Schreiber, Chin Han, Roland Møller, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan and Noah Taylor.

Skyscraper is set for release on July 13.