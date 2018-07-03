EU parliament orders Le Pen group to reimburse over €500,000

France’s far-right National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen poses in front of a poster for her 2017 French presidential election campaign as she inaugurates her party campaign headquarters ‘L’Escale’ in Paris November 16, 2016. — Reuters pic

STRASBOURG, July 3 — The European parliament yesterday ordered the political group of French far-right leader and former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen to reimburse more than €500,000 (RM2,354,823.49) claimed in unjustified expenses, including pricey champagne and dinners.

The decision was unanimously backed by a unit charged with vetting the accounts of the different political groupings, a parliamentary source said.

The political group Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) to which Le Pen’s party belongs, had claimed €477,780 in expenses in 2016 that the Parliament’s Budgetary Control Committee deemed unjustified or non-compliant.

It also ruled that €66,427 worth of claims for the following year were unjustified.

The audit report for 2016 seen by AFP showed claims for about one hundred Christmas presents worth more than €100 each, 230 bottles of champagne, and a Christmas meal for 140 people with a tab of more than €13,500.

A meal with some industrialists at the posh Parisian restaurant L’Ambroisie cost €449 per head.

Le Pen’s National Rally party was known until a recent name change as the National Front.

This investigation follows last year’s inquiry over the abuse of expenses by National Front parliamentary assistants.

The ENF group brings together 35 MEPs, of which almost half are from Le Pen’s party. It also includes members of the Austrian FPO, the Italian League and the Dutch Party for Freedom.

Some of the group’s 2018 funds had already been frozen by the parliament as a precaution to ensure it could pay back the money. — AFP