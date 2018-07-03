Bursa Malaysia turns lower at mid-morning

At 11.03am, the FBM KLCI was 9.35 points weaker at 1,675.7 from yesterday's close of 1,685.05. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 ― Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning today on persistent worries over global trade tensions.

At 11.03am, the FBM KLCI was 9.35 points weaker at 1,675.7 from yesterday's close of 1,685.05.

The index opened 0.32 of-a-point lower at 1,684.73.

A dealer said concerns about a potential trade war intensified over the weekend after the European Union warned that US President Donald Trump’s threat to hit car imports with tariffs risked fuelling global retaliation against up to US$300 billion (RM1.2 trillion) of US goods.

On the broader market, sentiment was negative with losers outpacing gainers 366 to 194, while 321 counters were unchanged, 966 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Volume stood at 781.27 million units valued at RM439.44 million.

For heavyweights, Public Bank lost 12 sen to RM22.86 and Tenaga shed 24 sen to RM14.36.

Petronas Chemicals gained four sen to RM8.44 and CIMB added two sen to RM5.43, while Maybank was flat at RM8.96.

Among actives, Sapura Energy lost one sen to 61 sen, while Borneo Oil was flat at 6.5 sen.

Foundpac added 1.5 sen to 34.5 sen, Hibiscus earned half-a-sen to 90.5 sen and Versatile Creative garnered four sen to 68.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index lost 59.91 points to 11,859.1, the FBM70 was 52.761 points lower at 14,536.35 and the FBMT100 Index decreased 59.341 points to 11,657.31.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 91.29 points to 12,001.92, but the FBM Ace Index increased 0.51 of-a-point to 5,136.15.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 3.871 points to 16,492.63, while the Industrial Index declined 22.98 points to 3,084.18 and the Plantation Index slid 49.1 points to 7,489.48. ― Bernama