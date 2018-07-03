Selangor water restructuring to end within a month, Xavier promises

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Xavier Jayakumar speaks to reporters in Putrajaya today, July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Newly sworn-in Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Xavier Jayakumar promised today to finalise the long-standing water restructuring exercise in Selangor within a month.

He told reporters on his first day at the ministry that this was his current priority.

“The last day for the restructuring exercise is tomorrow but after speaking to the heads of departments, we have agreed to postpone the exercise for another a month.

“Rest assured this water deal, which among others include acquiring Syarikat Pengeluar Air Selangor Sdn Bhd will be resolved within a month,” he said.

However, Xavier did not disclose any details on the cost for acquiring Splash.

Under the current restructuring exercise, Splash is the sole remaining water concessionaire that has yet to be consolidated into the state water industry.

Separately, the minister said he will also look into extending the bauxite moratorium in Pahang.

His ministry is consolidates some roles previously handled by the Energy, Green Technology and Water (Kettha), Natural Resource and Environment (NRE) Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) ministries.

Xavier explained that this was why his ministry has two secretaries-general now.

“There will only be one secretary-general in the near future but I will leave this matter to the Chief Secretary to decide,” he said when asked about this.