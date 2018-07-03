DAP’s Ngeh chosen as Perak Speaker

Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham’s candidacy was proposed by Tebing Tinggi assemblyman Abdul Aziz Bari during the swearing-in ceremony of assemblymen at the State Secretariat building here today. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, July 3 ― Perak DAP adviser Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham was elected as the Perak State Assembly Speaker today.

His candidacy was proposed by Tebing Tinggi assemblyman Abdul Aziz Bari during the swearing-in ceremony of assemblymen at the State Secretariat building here today.

Ngeh polled 31 votes while his closest contender received 25.

Assembly secretary Kamarul Ariffin Ayub said three names were proposed by the end of the submission period on June 26.

“Pakatan Harapan proposed Ngeh, who is also Beruas MP, Barisan Nasional proposed fomer deputy speaker Datuk Nasarudin Hashim while PAS suggested its state deputy commissioner Mohd Misbahul Munir Masduki,” said Kamarul.

The announcement was criticised by Datuk Saarani Mohamad (BN-Kota Tampan), who insisted there were four candidates for the post.

“The secretary should announce all names proposed,” he said.

Citing the Standing Orders, Kamarul said the remaining name need not be announced as it was rejected.

This caused an exchange as BN lawmakers demanded that the last name be public revealed.

“Be truthful. Both sides had proposed two names each. If there was a compromise, just announce the name of the person who rejected,” said former mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir (BN-Pangkor).

The assembly is in recess now and the deputy Speaker will be named following the break.

