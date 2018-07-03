Report: Putrajaya reshuffles Islamic agencies, but Jakim stays under PM’s Dept

According to a report, six Islamic departments and agencies have been transferred to different ministries but Jakim will remain under the Prime Minister’s Department. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The government has transferred six Islamic departments and agencies to different ministries but the federal Islamic Development Department (Jakim) will remain under the Prime Minister’s Department, according to a press report.

Kosmo! reported the move was effective July 1.

Among the six transferred out from the PMD is the Halal Development Corporation, which is now under the Economic Affairs Ministry.

The Federal Territories Shariah Prosecution Department, the Federal Territories Shariah Court, the Federal Territories Mufti’s Office, and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council were now all under the FT Ministry.

Pilgrims savings fund Lembaga Tabung Haji also remained under the PMD, while the Institut Wasatiyyah Malaysia has been dissolved.