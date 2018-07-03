Is TooFaced about to launch a skincare line?

The Glow Job Glitter Peel by TooFaced. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 3 — TooFaced could be set to double down on its debut into skincare by expanding its range.

The makeup brand’s co-founder and CEO, Jerrod Blandino, has hinted in an interview with HelloGiggles that a full skincare line could be on the way, following the label’s debut in December, when it launched its cult “Glow Job” face mask.

“I’m actually tip-toeing in skin care based on our Hangover line,” Blandino told the publication. “So taking everything you love about our Hangover primer, and taking all of its skin care-based ingredients, and jumping off and creating some skin care products.”

The current “Hangover” line comprises a face primer and a three-in-one setting spray, with both products using coconut water, suggesting that a corresponding skincare range could also feature the popular beauty ingredient.

TooFaced is one of multiple beauty brands to have turned their attention to skincare recently. Vegan company Tarte recently announced the re-launch of a sister brand, “Awake”, focusing solely on skincare, while nail polish brand Nails Inc. has been building up a face and body mask collection since late 2016. Conversely, June saw cult skincare brand GlamGlow make its first move on the makeup industry, with the launch of a trio of highlighters dubbed “GlowPowder”. — AFP-Relaxnews