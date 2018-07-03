Shahrir Samad also at MACC today

Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to give his statement, July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad arrived this morning at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters here, believed to be for questioning over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal.

Walking unexpectedly into the crowd of reporters awaiting the arrival of former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Shahrir smiled and told media he was called to give his statement, but refused to elaborate and said he will brief the media after his session was over.

He appeared calm and unremarkable in a white long-sleeved shirt that was tucked, and chatted briefly with the media before entering at 9.35am.

Meanwhile, Zahid arrived at 9.55am for his second day of questioning here. Yesterday the new Umno president was questioned here over the 1MDB scandal.

Today, he will meet investigators over alleged abuse of funds in connection to a family-owned welfare foundation, called Yayasan Akal Budi.

Media reports asserted that Zahid will be scrutinised over allegations that funds from the foundation were used to pay off credit card debts belonging to his and his wife amounting to some RM800,000 between 2014 and 2015.

Later at 2pm, Riza Aziz, the Hollywood producer son of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, is also scheduled to turn up to facilitate investigations.

The Pakatan Harapan government commenced a multi-agency investigation into 1MDB after winning the 14th general election.

Shahrir resigned as chairman of Felda before he was removed as part of an ongoing purge of the heads of federal agencies and government-linked corporations.