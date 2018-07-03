Probe into Youth and Sports Ministry abuses to continue, Syed Saddiq says

Syed Saddiq Syed Abd Rahman clocks in at the Youth and Sports Ministry in Putrajaya today, July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Syed Saddiq Syed Abd Rahman clocked in at 8.45am today as the new Youth and Sports Minister with the promise to continue investigations into suspected abuses before his appointment.

The youngest minister at 25 added that his intention to do so is not out of spite or revenge.

“However, I do not want the administration of this ministry to be painted and shaped by the culture of revenge.

“I do not want to show my capabilities just by bringing down the good that was achieved by the ministry and only highlight the bad,” he told reporters here.

