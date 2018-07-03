Redzuan Yusof clocks in at entrepreneur development ministry

Entrepreneur and Co-operative Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof speaks to reporters at Menara Usahawan in Putrajaya July 3, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Sworn in yesterday, Entrepreneur and Co-operative Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Yusof clocked in at 9.30am today at Menara Usahawan here.

The Alor Gajah assemblyman, popularly known as Pakwan, was clad in a black suit as he arrived at Menara Usahawan at 8.20am.

He was greeted by his deputy Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, secretary-general Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi and top officials before headed for an introductory meeting and quick briefing at his office on the 15th floor.

Redzuan is expected to meet the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the latter’s office at 10am for a separate briefing to help him better understand his new portfolio.

“I have yet to find out the true aspirations of the Prime Minister as we are currently in the midst of fine-tuning the blueprint.

“With the help of many senior and experienced officers, as we see here today, I am sure we can work together to hopefully bring equitable participation in economy,” he told reporters.

The ministry, which had a five-year stint before abolished in 2009, is now revived under the administration of the new Pakatan Harapan government.

Its revival has been highly requested by top businessmen, including Mydin managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin, who previously said that the Ministry would act as a focal body to handle matters related to Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

He said that the ministry can be a place for Bumiputera entrepreneurs to seek advice or request financial assistance from the government.