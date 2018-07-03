June saw temperatures dipping as low as 21.5°C in Singapore

A man takes pictures in front of the Marina Bay Sands hotel as it is blanketed by haze in Singapore on June 17, 2013. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, July 3 — If you thought the tail end of June was unusually cool, you are not wrong.

According to a Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) weather update yesterday, intense thundery showers brought relatively cooler temperatures to the island in the last half of the month.

There were nine days when the daily minimum temperature fell below 23°C.

There were also seven days when the daily maximum temperatures recorded was below 32.0°C.

The lowest temperature for the month was recorded at 21.5°C, while the highest recorded was 35.0°C at the Marina Barrage area on June 6.

The MSS did not specify which day in June saw the month’s record low temperature.

However, it said that Singapore received “well above-normal rainfall” during this period.

In June, rain was heaviest on June 26 where the highest daily total rainfall recorded was 179.8mm around the Toh Tuck area. This is the fifth highest rainfall ever recorded for the month of June, and is also the highest daily rainfall recorded to date this year.

On June 26, flash floods were reported in three locations in the West — Lorong Kismis, Toh Tuck Avenue, as well as along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas, after the Eng Neo Avenue exit.

Three days later on June 29, flash floods were again reported around the Bukit Timah area in the morning that saw traffic coming to a standstill.

South-west monsoon conditions have been prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding region since June, and the MSS expects these conditions to persist in July.

“The first two weeks of July is not expected to be as wet as the last two weeks of June. With less rainfall, generally warmer temperatures can be expected,” said the MSS.

With that said, the weatherman still advises anyone heading out of their homes to keep their umbrellas handy as there will still be some thundery showers in the late morning and early afternoon on five to seven days.

The MSS also predicts that there will be thundery showers with occasional gusty winds over Singapore on one or two days between the predawn hours and early mornings in July due to the passage of a Sumatra squall from the Strait of Malacca towards the South China Sea.

The MSS forecasts the daily temperature for the first half of July to range between 25°C and 34°C, and it expects the daily maximum temperature to reach a high of around 35°C on a few of these days. — TODAY