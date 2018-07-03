Weaker ringgit to US dollar at opening

The ringgit opens lower against the US dollar amid escalating trade tensions. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar in the early session today as the greenback stayed firm in nearing a one-year high on persisting trade tensions between the US and trade partners.

At 9am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0400/0460 against the US dollar compared with 4.0380/0420 yesterday.

A dealer said the dollar rose as tensions escalated ahead of a July 6 deadline for Washington to impose tariffs of US$34 billion (RM137 billion) on Chinese exports.

Menawhile, Oanda head of trading in Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes said on local front, the ringgit was seen to be very much a locally driven market in the absence of foreign inflows.

“The local currency and bond markets are expected to trade in very tight ranges.

“However, oil prices would remain supportive of the ringgit, while Asia’s emerging market sentiment should continue to dictate the price action,” he added.

Meanwhile, the local unit was traded mostly higher against a basket of currencies, except the euro.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 2.9493/9541 from 2.9526/9558 and strengthened against the yen to 3.6400/6460 from 3.6424/6474 yesterday.

The ringgit improved against the British pound to 5.3045/3140 from 5.3100/3156, but was lower against the euro at 4.7005/7091 from 4.6994/7057. — Bernama