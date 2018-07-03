Bursa rebounds after opening lower

Bargain hunting puts Bursa on recovery after another weak opening. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower this morning, but rebounded thereafter on bargain hunting.

At 9.23 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.11 points higher at 1,689.16 from yesterday's close of 1,685.05.

The index opened 0.32 of-a-point lower at 1,684.73.

A dealer said the FBM KLCI remained technically weak with little signs of a possible near-term relief amid concerns of the impeding trade war between the US and China.

“From here, a continued sell-down could bring the index down to its support at 1,615, which was last retested in late 2016. Should a positive turnaround occur, resistances can be found at 1,720 and possibly 1,760,” he added.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 188 to 89, while 173 counters were unchanged, 1,397 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Volume stood at 209.41 million units valued at RM99.5 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank perked six sen to RM9.02, Public Bank added four sen to RM23.02, Petronas Chemicals rose nine sen to RM8.49 and CIMB improved five sen to RM5.46.

Tenaga lost two sen to RM14.58.

Among actives, Sapura Energy climbed half-a-sen to 62.5 sen, Foundpac, Hibiscus Petroleum and Privasia added two sen each to 35 sen, 92 sen and 12 sen respectively, and Versatile Creative gained 4.5 sen to 69 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 26.4 points to 11,945.41, the FBM70 was 15.8 points firmer at 14,604.91 and the FBMT100 Index went up 24.64 points to 11,741.29.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 13.6 points to 12,106.81 and the FBM Ace Index was up 29.43 points to 5,165.07.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index jumped 63.311 points to 16,552.07, the Industrial Index bagged 4.48 points to 3,111.64 and the Plantation Index increased 2.78 points to 7,541.36. — Bernama