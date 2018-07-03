Man caught breaking into PJ secondary school

Police arrested a man for breaking into Sekolah Menengah La Salle this morning. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, July 3 ― A man in his 40s was arrested for trespassing and breaking into Sekolah Menengah La Salle this morning.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said a team consisting of a Motorcycle Patrol Unit and a police patrol car received instructions from the Petaling Jaya District Control Centre to head towards the school around 5.40am.

“Shortly after arriving at the school compound, the suspect leaped from the third floor of the school building where the office was located and broke his left foot,” he said.

Mohd Zani said the school’s security guard who alerted the police also assisted in detaining the suspect who earlier broke into the school’s office.