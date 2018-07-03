Military: Thai cave boys to get four months’ food, learn to dive

Narongsak Osottanakorn, governor of Chiang Rai province, addresses journalists near Tham Luang cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

THAM LUANG CAVES (Chiang Rai), July 3 — Twelve boys and their football coach found alive after nine days trapped in a Thai cave will get four months’ food supply and diving training, the military said this morning, as focus shifted to evacuating them safely through a complex underwater cave system.

“(We will) prepare to send additional food to be sustained for at least four months and train all 13 to dive while continuing to drain the water,” Navy Captain Anand Surawan said, according to a statement from Thailand’s Armed Forces. — AFP