'Newish' low-cost carrier launches expanded flight network in Europe

Latest low-cost carrier ‘Level’ will fly to 14 destinations within Europe. ― AFP pic

BARCELONA, July 3 ― After launching a low-budget, long-haul carrier out of Barcelona last summer, International Airlines Group (IAG) has opened a new base out of Vienna, Austria for its latest airline Level, with flights to 14 destinations within Europe.

The low-cost Austrian subsidiary will consist of four Airbus A321s that will fly from Vienna to destinations like London Gatwick, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Venice, Paris, and Milan.

IAG is the parent company to carriers like British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling.

Promotional fares for Level's Vienna-based routes will start at €25 (RM117).

Last year, Level launched long-haul, low-cost flights out of Barcelona, ferrying travellers as far as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Buenos Aires and Punta Cana for fares as low as US$149 or €99 one-way.

This month, the airline launches long-haul flights between Montreal and Paris.

Level joins an increasingly crowded market for low-cost airlines in Europe that includes Norwegian Air, Wow Air, Wizz Air, along with industry pioneers easyJet and Ryanair.

Over the next few weeks, more destinations will be added to Level's European network out of Vienna, including Malaga, Olbia, Ibiza, Dubrovnik, Larnaca, Alicante, Valencia and Bilbao.

The first flights out of Vienna launch July 17. ― AFP-Relaxnews