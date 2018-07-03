Furla signs up international influencers for new campaign

Furla brings six renowned influencers together as the stars of its fall/winter 2018-2019 campaign. — Picture courtesy of Stas May pour Furla

MILAN, July 3 — Forget famous faces of the runway — Furla is embracing the internet age for its fall/winter 2018 campaign. The Italian luxury label — known for its accessories and, in particular, its handbags — has signed up six internationally renowned influencers to show off key pieces from its new collection.

Major fashion houses and ready-to-wear brands usually call on models of the moment or other well-known style icons to front their advertising campaigns, reaching out to a broad spectrum of fashion fans. The Italian label stands out this season by signing up six highly active social media influencers as part of its “The Furla Society” project, underway for several seasons.

Model and influencer, Jon Kortajarena, is joined by Sonya Esman, Stefanie Giesinger, Rocky Barnes, Keisuke Asano and Vanessa Hong. These six influential social media personalities — who have more than 9.1 million Instagram followers between them — come together for this latest advertising instalment from “The Furla Society.”

The six stars have been filmed and photographed in a grand Italian hotel. First of all seen alone, busy with various activities, each influencer receives a mysterious invitation from “The Furla Society.” They are then brought together for an impromptu meeting with the brand's audience. The video is directed by Andrew Rothschild and photographs are by Stas May.

The Furla fall/winter 2018-2019 campaign will evidently be coming to all of the brand's social media channels. — AFP-Relaxnews