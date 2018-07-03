Haute Couture week opens with a bold beauty statement in Paris

Pink tones and winged eyes at Givenchy. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 3 — Statement beauty looks took over the Parisian catwalks this weekend, as the city kicked off the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/19 show season. From wild hair to bleached brows, there was something for every beauty fan in the opening day of the presentations on Sunday.

Givenchy

Sugary pink lipstick, gamine crops and a fluid, winged eye made for a dreamy, romantic look at Givenchy, with a touch of silver shadow and metallic headdresses adding a futuristic twist.

Azzaro

Sunkissed, glossy, lit-from-within skin was the basis of Azzaro's glamorous look, with slicked back, wet-look hair adding to the effect.

RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp

RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp served up high-voltage beauty with a retro edge, in the form of smoky eyes and postbox-red lacquered lips.

Christophe Josse

Ethereal beauty was the order of the day at Christophe Josse, with the models sporting luminescent skin and bleached brows. Crimped hair added texture to the look.

Aganovich

Wild, voluminous hair in candyfloss hues was the focal point of the beauty look at Aganovich, tempered with bold brows and a coral lip. — AFP-Relaxnews