Business leaders happy with appointment of Khalid, Shahruddin as FT Minister, deputy

Datuk Khalid Abdul Samad (left) is sworn in as the Federal Territories Minister in the presence of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur July 2, 2018. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, July 3 ― The business community here has welcomed the appointments of Datuk Khalid Abdul Samad and Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh as Federal Territories Minister and deputy minister respectively.

They were among 23 Pakatan Harapan leaders who were sworn in at the Istana Negara today. The appointments were seen as a necessity in helping ensure the continuation of Labuan's development as both an oil and gas and international financial centre.

Labuan Chamber of Malay Entrepreneurs (DUML) president Datuk Seri Mohd Alias Abd Rahman said he was pleased with both the appointments and was hopeful that under the Pakatan Harapan leadership, the island would continue to develop with even more trade and business opportunities.

Labuan Indian Chamber of Commerce chairman Datuk Dahlif Singh said Labuan was one of the contributors to gross domestic product (GDP) through revenue collection from the oil and gas and the financial sector.

He added that it was imperative that the ministry's portfolio be continued as it would bring Labuan in line with national development, he said.

He said that the federal territory also had the potential to expand its tourism sector as it had international standard scuba diving centres, surrounding islands and beaches just waiting to be developed.

The business community also hoped that under Tun Dr Mahathir's leadership, Labuan would move to greater heights as an international financial centre as was envisaged after it became a federal territory in 1984. ― Bernama