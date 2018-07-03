Venezuela promotes 16,900 ‘loyal’ military personnel

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the national journalist award ceremony at the National Pantheon in Caracas, Venezuela, June 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

CARACAS, July 3 — The government of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro promoted 16,900 military personnel yesterday as reward for their “loyalty”.

Enjoying considerable economic and political strength, the military is seen as a major force in maintaining the controversial Maduro’s grip on power in crisis-hit Venezuela.

“We evaluate the loyalty that every man and every woman puts in their hands, in their thoughts, in their actions, in every task they have to perform at their grade,” said Defence Minister, general Vladimir Padrino.

Over the last few months, Maduro — who was controversially re-elected in May in a poll boycotted by the opposition and branded a sham by the European Union, United Nations and United States — has been calling on the armed forces to “close ranks against treason.”

He has cracked down on dissenters and last month a prisoners’ rights group said five members of the armed forces and three civilians were jailed for allegedly taking part in a 2015 coup attempt.

Another rights group, Venezuelan Justice, said last month that around 150 members of the armed forces were in prison “for political reasons”.

Venezuela’s military was amongst the government forces widely condemned for their heavy-handed response to anti-government street protests last year that left 125 people dead.

Maduro has presided over a free-falling economy since 2013 as inflation has soared — to almost 25,000 per cent last month — and oil prices collapsed leading to chronic food and medicine shortages. — AFP