Cuepacs: Civil servants should contribute to Tabung Harapan Malaysia

Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Muda said the proposal civil servants to contribute at least RM10 to the ‘Tabung Harapan Malaysia’ was agreed in the first congress meeting for this year held on June 26. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 ― The Congress of Unions of Employees in Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has proposed that civil servants to contribute at least RM10 to the “Tabung Harapan Malaysia” (THM) on a voluntary basis.

Its president, Datuk Azih Muda said the proposal was agreed in the Cuepacs’ first congress meeting for this year held on June 26.

Contributions can be made via August salary deduction or to donate directly to their respective department heads, he told a press conference here yesterday.

As such, Azih said, he would bring up the matter to the attention of Chief Secretary to the Government in the near future so that it would be extended to all government agencies be they at the federal or state levels.

He said Cuepacs targeted RM10 million in donation for THM, given that there were now 1.6 million civil servants in the country.

“We do not impose any pressure on them as this contribution is on a voluntary basis and out of sincerity,” Azih said.

The establishment of THM was announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on May 30 to enable Malaysians to contribute towards reducing the country's debt which currently stood at RM1 trillion.

To date, the fund managed to raise RM132,255,355.92 (as of at 3pm) and donations can be channelled through Maybank account 5660-1062-6452. ― Bernama