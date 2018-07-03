Three-year-old wounded in Idaho stabbing attack dies

Timmy Kinner, suspect in the stabbing in an apartment complex on Saturday night is seen in this Ada County Sheriff's Office booking photo in Boise, Idaho, July 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

BOISE, July 3 — A three-year-old girl died yesterday after being seriously wounded when a man went on a stabbing spree in the US state of Idaho two days before, police said.

The girl was evacuated by air to neighbouring Utah for treatment, but did not survive her injuries, police said in a statement.

“Of the other eight victims, one child has been treated and released from the hospital. Seven victims remain in the hospital, many with serious or critical injuries,” according to police.

The Saturday night attack took place at a toddler’s birthday party in a low-income apartment complex for refugees.

The suspect, identified by police as Timmy Kinner, 30, of Los Angeles, was apparently motivated by revenge after being asked to leave the residence in the state capital, Boise, on Friday.

He then returned on Saturday night, first targeting the children attending the birthday party, then the adults who tried to protect them.

Kinner was scheduled to appear in court yesterday for his arraignment. — AFP