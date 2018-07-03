Roger Federer is Uniqlo's latest global ambassador

Roger Federer is latest Uniqlo global brand ambassador. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 3 — The Swiss tennis player has officially ditched his Nike kit in favour of Uniqlo. The news was confirmed by the Japanese clothing brand, Monday, July 2, coinciding with Roger Federer's opening game at Wimbledon 2018.

After almost two decades wearing Nike tennis gear, Roger Federer is ditching the "Swoosh" to become Uniqlo's newest global brand ambassador. The tennis player and 20-time Grand Slam champion will now wear kit designed by the Japanese clothing brand at all his major tennis tournaments throughout the year. The news was announced on the day of Roger Federer's opening match at Wimbledon 2018, Monday, July 2.

“I am deeply committed to tennis and to winning championships. But like Uniqlo, I also have a great love for life, culture and humanity,” Roger Federer said in a statement. “We share a strong passion to have a positive impact on the world around us and look forward to combining our creative endeavours.”

Designed at the brand's R&D centre in Paris, led by Uniqlo artistic director, Christophe Lemaire, the tennis player's debut Uniqlo kit comprises a t-shirt and shorts, both featuring a burgundy-coloured line in various places, evoking the Japanese brand's signature colours.

The brand's other on-court ambassadors include Kei Nishikori and Shingo Kunieda. Novak Djokovic was a Uniqlo ambassador for five years before joining Lacoste in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews