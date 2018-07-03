Trump says WTO treating the US 'very badly' despite wins

US President Donald Trump meets with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington July 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 3 — President Donald Trump said the World Trade Organisation treats the US unfairly, even though the American government wins most of the cases it initiates with the body.

“WTO’s treated the United States very badly,” Trump told reporters at the White House yesterday in response to questions about reports he’s considered withdrawing the US from the organisation.

“We’re not planning anything now, but if they don’t treat us properly, we will be doing something.” he said.

The US wins 87 per cent of the cases it brings to the WTO against other countries and loses 75 per cent of the cases other countries bring against Washington, according to a Bloomberg analysis of the 524 cases lodged at the Geneva-based organisation since it was founded in 1995. Both figures are better than the average for all nations.

Trump also said that his administration is discussing a trade deal with the European Union, which is planning penalties on US goods in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

“If we do work it out, it’ll be positive and if we don’t it’ll be positive also," Trump said.

The prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, who was meeting with him, interjected: “No, not positive.”

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker plans to travel to Washington this month to discuss Trump’s trade dispute with his bloc. “Sometimes I’m suspecting the American administration of trying to divide the European Union into different member states,” he said June 29. — Bloomberg