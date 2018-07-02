National Sports Institute ready for any revamp

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The National Sports Institute (ISN) is ready to accept any decision if the new Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman made a revamp in the institute.

ISN chairman, Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi said he was not sure whether any changes would be made by the newly appointed minister who was sworn in today.

“ISN does not know if there is any change but it is up to the minister and we wait and see what will happen. If asked about Podium Programme, I cannot comment. This is outside my jurisdiction.

“I submit everything to the minister and if he feels the Podium Programme is no longer necessary, we concur with his view and advice,” he told reporters after a meeting with the national canoe squad to the Asian Games at Wisma OCM, here today.

Abdul Azim added that if Syed Saddiq considered that the ISN should be merged with the National Sports Council, it (ISN) would also accept the decision.

Syed Saddiq, 25, was appointed as the new Youth and Sports Minister after winning the Muar parliamentary seat in the 14th General Election defeating Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Razali Ibrahim and PAS candidate Abdul Aziz Talib with a majority of 6,953 votes .

“Well done and congratulations to Syed Saddiq. This is a very apt appointment as he is an energetic young leader.

“I am confident that his presence in the national sports arena will inject a new spirit and bring fresher ideas to make Malaysia an excellent sporting nation,” said Abdul Azim.

Abdul Azim, who is also the national contingent head to the 2018 Asian Games, hoped the new minister could meet with sport associations promptly as the 2018 Asian Games would be due in six weeks.

The Asian Games, to be held in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia was scheduled to open its doors on Aug 18 to Sept 2. — Bernama