Joseline willing to use own money to Asian Games

National shooter Joseline Cheah Lee Yean looks dismayed as she failed to proceed further in the 10M Air Pistol event of the KL2017 SEA Games at Subang National Shooting Range, August 24, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Senior National shooter, Joseline Cheah Lee Yean is willing to make sacrifices by spending her own money to realise her dreams of participating in the Asian Games, in Indonesia from next August.

According to her, the shooting sport had been placed in Category B, meaning that all expenses in the Asian Games would be borne by the associations or athletes involved and would be reimbursed if any medal was won.

“I understand the National Shooting Association (NSAM) will hold a meeting tomorrow and all decisions on the athletes’ expenditure at the Asian Games will be decided tomorrow ... if they are not going to bear the expenses of athletes, I am willing to sacrifice my money to get there.

“To go to the Asian Games, I have to spend almost RM5,000 to cover the cost of flights, booking of uniforms and accommodation,” she told reporters after a visit by national contingent chief Datuk Seri Azim Mohd Zabidi to the shooting training centre here today.

The shooting athlete did not want to forego the opportunity to participate for the third time in the Asian Games which was the biggest sporting event in the Asian region which would begin on Aug 18 to Sept 2.

Joseline had previously represented the country in two Asian Games in 2006 in Doha, Qatar and 2010 in Guangzhou, China.

Fierce rivalry, besides the Asian Games’s prestige which was labelled on par with the Olympic Games, was the best motivation for Joseline to strive for sweet victory in Palembang, the location of the shooting events scheduled.

Joseline, a personnel of the Royal Malaysian Navy, would participate in the individual 10 metre (m) air pistol and mixed team events.

For the record, the Penang-born elite shooter has won a silver medal at the World Series Shooting Championship in Munich, Germany in 2013. — Bernama