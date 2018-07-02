Brazil and Mexico goalless at halftime

Mexico’s Carlos Vela in action with Brazil’s Paulinho during their World Cup Round of 16 match in Samara Arena, Samara, Russia, July 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

SAMARA, July 2 — Brazil and Mexico were goalless at halftime in their World Cup last 16 game in a balmy Samara today as Mexico, eliminated at this stage in the last six tournaments, made most of the early running but too often over-elaborated when in range.

Tournament favourites Brazil took a long time to get going in the face of some hard-working Mexican pressing but went closest to opening the scoring when Neymar and Gabriel Jesus both had shots blocked by keeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The winners will face Belgium or Japan, who meet later on Monday, in the quarter-finals. — Reuters