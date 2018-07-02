Perak govt and RAC in discussions to develop potential tourism sites

The Ipoh Train Station is one of the sites that could be upgraded as tourist attractions. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA KANGSAR, July 2 — The state government will hold talks with the Railways Assets Corporation (RAC) next week to identify problems faced by the RAC in a bid to develop some of RAC assets as tourism destination in the state.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said this was because several RAC assets such as the Victoria Bridge, the Ipoh Train Station (where the Majestic Hotel is located), and some of its other properties could be upgraded as tourist attractions.

He said the discussions were necessary as both parties were not keen to see buildings and sites, that had once seen better days like the Majestic Hotel in Ipoh, being left in a bad state.

“The hotel has the potential to be a tourist attraction as local and foreign visitors use the train services to come to Ipoh.

“If the area was not maintained and left in a dilapidated state, it would give a bad name to the state’s tourism industry,” he told a press conference after opening the Victoria Eco Eventure Park (Veap) in Kampung Seberang Karai, near here today.

He said the focus should also be on sustaining the environment as places like the Victoria Bridge appeal to tourists because of their clean and green surroundings. — Bernama