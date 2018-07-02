Iran opposition group accuses Tehran of France attack plot

A meeting had been scheduled in Paris for thousands of Iranian opposition supporters. — Reuters pic

TEHRAN, July 2 — Iranian opposition group the National Council of Resistance of Iran accused Tehran today of being behind an alleged plot to bomb a meeting of opposition figures in Paris at the weekend.

“The terrorists from the Mullahs’ regime in Belgium assisted by its terrorist-diplomats planned this attack,” said a statement sent to AFP, which also called for Iranian embassies to be closed in Europe.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is an umbrella group for exiled opposition organisations including the former rebel People’s Mojahedin which is banned in Iran.

Belgium, France and Germany have detained six people, including an Iranian diplomat posted in Vienna, over an alleged plot to bomb Saturday’s meeting of the exiled groups, police and security sources have told AFP.

Thousands of Iranian opposition supporters had packed into the Paris Convention Centre just north of the French capital for the rally, waving the red, green and white flag of the NCRI and cheering its leader Maryam Rajavi.

Coachloads of activists had arrived from across Europe for the annual gathering.

Security was tight, with bags searched at the entrance to the conference centre, as has become the standard for large events in France following a wave of jihadist attacks since 2015. —AFP