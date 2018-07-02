IDEAS welcomes PMD overhaul

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) welcomes the Pakatan Harapan-led government’s move to restructure various agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department, describing it as in line with the party manifesto outlined in their ‘Buku Harapan’.

Ideas’ Democracy and Governance Coordinator, Aira Azhari said she hoped the redesignation and abolishment of certain agencies under the PMD would be better managed, as some of their functions were unclear.

“Over the last few years, the PMD has become an opaque, unaccountable behemoth that is a strain on the government coffers. Moving agencies to ministries with more relevant expertise means they will be overseen by ministers who are well-equipped to handle issues,” she said in a statement today.

According to a report by the local media, eight agencies under PMD began operating independently from today and will report directly to Parliament, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Election Commission, Human Rights Commission of Malaysia, Public Prosecutor’s Office and the National Audit Department.

The report also stated that 10 departments and agencies including 19 smaller divisions or offices under the Prime Minister’s Office were also scrapped.

Aira also lauded the government’s initiative to move the prosecutorial functions under the Attorney General’s Chambers to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, but added that the change would not be meaningful without amending Article 145 Federal Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Code.

She also congratulated all the ministers and deputy ministers in their PH administration who took their oath of office today, saying that the line-up has shown to be more diverse in term of gender and races. — Bernama