Hannah Yeoh: I will give voice to children in Parliament

Women, Family and Community Development deputy minister Hannah Yeoh promised to be the voice of children in Parliament. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has vowed to be the voice of children in Parliament following her appointment as Women, Family and Community Development deputy minister.

She said in a statement that children are incapable of upholding their own rights and she wished to change that.

“Children are often victimised without being defended. I suggest we start fixing the situation from now.

“I am committed to become their voice in Parliament and I will fully represent their rights. Pray that I will not disappoint all Malaysians,” she said.

Yeoh, who was sworn in this morning together with 22 other deputy ministers in Istana Negara, said her experience as a wife and mother had prepared her to take on her new responsibility.

“My role as a wife and mother helped me to understand what the portfolio demands. In fact this is the portfolio that I hold closest to my heart because I believe families are the backbone of a nation. I hope my presence would make a difference.”

Yeoh thanked Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for giving the opportunity to serve on a larger capacity, adding that she was proud to become a deputy to Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said Wan Azizah, who is also the deputy prime minister, was “inspirational.”

“I would like to give my assurance that I will always help the minister so that the Ministry can achieve its missions and visions,” she said.