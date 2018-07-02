Kit Siang cautions PH against witch hunt in agencies, GLCs

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said that ‘as a country, we have to move on.’ — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has cautioned Pakatan Harapan (PH) against being perceived to be embarking on a witch hunt in government agencies and government-linked companies (GLC).

He said PH must not be seen to be vengeful towards Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders and supporters even as the new government investigates the wrongdoings under the previous regime.

“Pakatan Harapan must never give anyone any basis to think that it is finding any and every excuse, even the slightest one, to get rid of the current crop of leadership at government agencies and government-linked companies to replace them with people aligned to Pakatan Harapan.

“Pakatan Harapan is different and has to show that it is different from BN. Lines must be drawn clearly so that the Pakatan Harapan government is not and is incapable of being suspected of embarking on a journey down the slippery slope of a whole-scale witch-hunt,” the Iskandar Puteri Member of Parliament said in a press statement.

He reminded PH that it had promised to rid political favouritism and victimisation if it came to power.

Lim said Malaysians had witnessed how the BN regime abused power to the extent that innocent people — many of whom are today in Government — were victimised.

Many others, he said, became collateral damage just because they happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“It has been said that before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves — one for the victim, and one for yourselves. This is a warning not to embark on a path of revenge as you can kill the other but you will end up also killing yourself.”

He added that as more details of massive scandals perpetrated under the BN government surface, it must be acknowledged that there are many in the civil service and GLCs who had shown integrity and honesty.

“As a country, we have to move on. Nelson Mandela, the world’s most renowned prisoner of conscience, set up the truth and reconciliation committee. We, too, have to have reconciliation in Malaysia.

“We have to uncover the truth not to seek vengeance but to allow us to better build a bright future for our children and grandchildren, without regard of race, culture, religion or language,” Lim said.

Congratulating the new Cabinet members who were sworn in this morning, Lim said they must be “humble, down-to-earth, approachable, hardworking, clean and honest and be role models of service to the people and nation and not to self and family.”